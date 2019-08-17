Mairs & Power Has Increased Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Position by $402,930; Stock Value Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined While South Street Advisors Has Raised by $470,054 Its Position

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 2,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 43,878 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 41,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 140.55% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 10,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 395,730 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, up from 384,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 138,915 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Operating Margin of 8.8 % to 9.3 %; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER SEGMENT BACKLOG WAS $405.7 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Net $22.3M; 26/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – BOARD ELECTED NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR HERBERT K. PARKER; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES – ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES SEGMENT HAS BACKLOG, ORDER PIPELINE “STRENGTH TO SUPPORT” OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH IN FISCAL YEARS 2019 & 2020; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 EPS $3.30-EPS $3.50; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN TO $65 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Associate holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 29,850 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fin Gru holds 218,383 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Putnam Invs Llc owns 0.01% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 118,000 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 5,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Int Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 20,240 shares. 9,327 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Kennedy Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 405,769 shares. State Street holds 1.26M shares. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 262,196 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 40,909 shares.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mmm Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 1,991 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $361.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies by 142,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,696 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Scotia Capital has 39,223 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial owns 22,102 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 9,406 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smithfield holds 491 shares. Agf America holds 0.61% or 9,597 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Llc invested 1.42% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Trust Advsrs LP invested in 0.19% or 535,762 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Company accumulated 3,033 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Intact Invest Mngmt Inc owns 3,100 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs holds 275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 201 shares. 46,829 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability. Mcf Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 24,584 shares.

