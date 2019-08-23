Mairs & Power Decreased Its United Fire Group (UFCS) Stake by $499,660; Stock Rose; As Lkq (LKQ) Valuation Declined, Holder Df Dent & Co Has Trimmed by $62.06 Million Its Position

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in United Fire Group (UFCS) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 11,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.58% . The institutional investor held 149,432 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, down from 161,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in United Fire Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 59,302 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 9.28% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Position in United Fire; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 26/03/2018 United Fire Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Approves a 10.7 % Div Increase and Declares a Common Stk Qtrly Cash Div of $0.31 Per Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Fire Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFCS); 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group: Completes Sale of United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare for $280M in Cash; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Completes the Sale of Its Subsidiary United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE GROUP INC UFCS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.31/SHR; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q REV. $275.6M

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 90.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 2.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 240,311 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 2.49 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualys Inc Com (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 91,078 shares to 618,062 shares, valued at $51.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 26,252 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Limited has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 427,402 are owned by Snyder Capital Lp. Gsa Cap Partners Llp invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Numerixs Investment Technologies Incorporated has 17,400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Reliant Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.36% or 106,110 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 1.26 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 111,423 shares. 352,422 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Incorporated Ne invested in 1.45% or 143,540 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na, Texas-based fund reported 7,477 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 2.59 million shares or 8.58% of its portfolio. Cap Investment Svcs Of America Inc has invested 1.58% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 41,307 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $187.49 million for 10.63 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

