Mairs & Power Has Increased Raven Industries (RAVN) Holding by $2.35 Million; Shares Declined; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Old National Bancorp Has Decreased Its Stake by $878,982

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 4,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 81,098 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.52 million, down from 85,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $218.25. About 503,835 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Raven Industries Inc (RAVN) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 61,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 234,371 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, up from 172,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 79,019 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold RAVN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Teton Advsr Inc has invested 0.1% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited accumulated 78,683 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 23,152 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 138,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Com LP invested 0.03% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). 1.46M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Savant Cap Ltd Liability has 5,235 shares. France-based Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). 12,117 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.03% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 113,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Com has invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Mason Street Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 1,602 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 138,616 shares to 5.17M shares, valued at $177.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 920,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,618 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $136,408 activity. PAROD RICK had bought 2,600 shares worth $101,530.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $248.07 million for 44.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 1,929 shares to 8,393 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 27,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).