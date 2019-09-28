Mairs & Power Upped Its Mmm Co. (MMM) Stake by $22.56 Million; Share Price Declined; As Conocophillips (COP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Has Cut by $989,340 Its Position

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Mmm Co. (MMM) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 130,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $324.13 million, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Mmm Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 82.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 16,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211,000, down from 19,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 4.09M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.43% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,752 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 11,906 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa invested in 0.79% or 9,065 shares. Coldstream stated it has 4,577 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct has 5,850 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 25,460 were reported by Tcw Grp. 74,800 were accumulated by Icon Advisers. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 4,143 shares in its portfolio. Dana Investment Advsr Incorporated reported 141,589 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 120,000 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cullinan Associate has 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 5,600 shares. 32,860 were accumulated by Kames Capital Public Lc. Hartford Investment Management reported 0.27% stake. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 14.48 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 61,889 shares to 5.72M shares, valued at $232.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 34,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,767 shares, and cut its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).