Mairs & Power Holds Stake in United Fire Group (UFCS); Sessa Capital Im LP Lowered Position in Groupon (GRPN) as Stock Declined

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in United Fire Group (UFCS) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 21,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.58% . The institutional investor held 171,342 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, up from 149,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in United Fire Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 13,976 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 9.28% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Position in United Fire; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q EPS $1.80; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q REV. $275.6M; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group: Completes Sale of United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare for $280M in Cash; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. completes the sale of its subsidiary United Life Insurance Company to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. 94C (2 EST.)

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 862,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, down from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.715. About 1.48 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

