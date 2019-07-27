Mairs & Power Increased Its Littelfuse (LFUS) Position by $19.80 Million; Second Curve Capital Has Increased Its Stake in Meta Finl Group (CASH) by $1.27 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) by 39.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 108,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 381,308 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.58 million, up from 272,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $186.47. About 314,272 shares traded or 86.08% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 19.13% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.56% the S&P500.

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 153,734 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $124,871 activity. 170 shares were sold by Cole Matthew, worth $31,178. Shares for $105,485 were sold by NOGLOWS WILLIAM P.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,205 shares to 82,943 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 34,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,435 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,613 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc reported 20 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Llc, Vermont-based fund reported 165 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.83% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Condor Cap reported 2,811 shares. The California-based Lpl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 0% or 22,634 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 603 shares. Moreover, Pnc Ser Gru has 0.01% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Alps Advsr stated it has 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 4,955 shares. Rmb Mgmt reported 20,159 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 1,720 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 471,581 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 212,356 shares. Secor Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 14,855 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Associates reported 170,204 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 77,621 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 50,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 20,846 shares. Second Curve Limited holds 8.56% or 570,931 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 21,083 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 118,191 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 18,736 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). 42,225 are held by Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 31,928 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp has 0.08% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 19,831 shares.