Mairs & Power Has Lowered By $3.02 Million Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Prescott Group Capital Management Trimmed Skechers U S A (SKX) Position

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 2.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc sold 71,998 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 2.83 million shares with $120.08M value, down from 2.90M last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $211.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased Skechers U S A Inc (SKX) stake by 28.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as Skechers U S A Inc (SKX)’s stock rose 21.21%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 51,100 shares with $1.72M value, down from 71,100 last quarter. Skechers U S A Inc now has $5.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 2.11M shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has risen 35.02% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SKX News: 12/03/2018 – SKECHERS to Launch Garfield® Collection; 19/04/2018 – Skechers tripped up by soft guidance; 09/05/2018 – Skechers Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Skechers Performance Receives Honors for Best Golf Shoe in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Hyundai Enters Second Year as the Official Automotive Sponsor of the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon; 20/03/2018 – Weldon Kirui Wins the 2018 Skechers Performance™ Los Angeles Marathon®; 20/04/2018 – Skechers Distribution Bottlenecks Threaten to Steal Momentum; 26/03/2018 – Limited Edition Skechers D’Lites & Toei Animation lnc’s One Piece Collection to Launch in the United States and Canada; 05/03/2018 Air France Returns For Third Year As Official Sponsor Of The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon; 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. UBS initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Macquarie Gru Limited owns 22.01 million shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Ptnrs has invested 1.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp stated it has 31,980 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company reported 274,755 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs invested in 0% or 221 shares. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.82% or 82,295 shares. Iowa-based Iowa Bankshares has invested 2.44% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fin Advisory Serv stated it has 26,508 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Llc owns 8,940 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Beech Hill Advsr holds 120,165 shares. 2.45 million are owned by Axa. Peoples Fincl Services stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 87,378 shares in its portfolio.

Mairs & Power Inc increased Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH) stake by 2,953 shares to 1.03 million valued at $131.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Intricon Corp Com (NASDAQ:IIN) stake by 76,793 shares and now owns 222,998 shares. United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.