Mairs & Power Has Lifted Its Disney (DIS) Position by $2.17 Million; Parsec Financial Management Holds Holding in Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 19,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.07M, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 8.38M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 124.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 16,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,038 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 12,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $184.29. About 775,662 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Com reported 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati Insur Company owns 375,000 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. 42,141 are owned by Strategic Ser Inc. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 68,971 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Inc reported 1.41% stake. Hendley & holds 4.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 79,332 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.33M shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc has 110,087 shares. Financial Professionals has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 8,471 are owned by Acropolis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 13,763 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.73% or 214,965 shares in its portfolio. Orleans Management La holds 8,080 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Commerce Ma has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Union (NYSE:WU) by 39,382 shares to 116,005 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly (Eli) (NYSE:LLY) by 156,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,338 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Emg Mkts Sm (DGS) by 18,820 shares to 625,687 shares, valued at $29.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 32,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,776 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd reported 1,237 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Avalon Advsrs Ltd invested 0.31% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Dsam Partners (London) reported 0.38% stake. Moreover, Logan Cap Mgmt has 1.15% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). National Invest Service Wi reported 7,110 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab owns 0.27% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 791,901 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Co holds 6.83 million shares. Bath Savings Com reported 36,534 shares stake. Point72 Asset LP invested in 0.61% or 806,038 shares. Weatherstone Capital Management holds 3,207 shares. Putnam Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,836 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 308,164 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 27,830 shares. Polcer Gregory sold $7.04M worth of stock or 46,233 shares. Hertzmark Hudis Jane had sold 29,366 shares worth $4.36 million. $14.96 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Freda Fabrizio. O’HARE MICHAEL had sold 27,207 shares worth $4.12 million. $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25.