Mairs & Power Decreased Its American Express (AXP) Stake by $4.27 Million; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trimmed Its Stifel Finl (SF) Holding by $1.08 Million

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 34,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.09M, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 3.06M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 103,369 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11M, down from 121,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 335,159 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.31 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digi Int’l Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 379,235 shares to 630,420 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Assoc Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Limited Liability Corp reported 66,000 shares. Colony Gp Inc Lc holds 0.58% or 147,967 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx accumulated 2,292 shares. Foster & Motley invested in 3,652 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 595,044 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim &, Texas-based fund reported 1.97 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company owns 370 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 26,977 shares. Oppenheimer Company Inc holds 0.34% or 100,396 shares in its portfolio. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 2,400 shares. Cape Ann Financial Bank has invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 25,528 shares. National Bank has 0.19% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 138,631 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold SF shares while 82 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 58.28 million shares or 1.65% less from 59.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company invested in 559,712 shares or 0.91% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 7,585 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 32,742 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 2.43% or 264,070 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 6,621 shares. Paloma Mngmt reported 11,920 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc holds 0.01% or 82,331 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 61,520 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.34% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Voya Inv Management Lc holds 305,188 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sit Inv Associates Inc reported 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 30,922 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $308.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,643 shares to 2,340 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 6,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SF’s profit will be $99.54M for 10.17 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.