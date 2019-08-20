Mairs & Power Has Decreased Merck & Co (MRK) Position as Stock Value Rose; Paragon Capital Management Cut Yum Brands (YUM) Stake by $7.55 Million

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 5,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 82,943 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 88,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 3.76 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA IS TALKING TO POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR BTK INHIBITOR; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Under Global Strategic Collaboration; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY Adj EPS $4.16-Adj EPS $4.28; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – MERCK NAMES JENNIFER ZACHARY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Approval for Mavenclad Therapy in UAE

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 79,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $117.16. About 556,115 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha stated it has 498 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 5,414 shares. Family Firm stated it has 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Oarsman Inc has 0.14% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.20 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 2,119 shares. 761,261 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs Inc owns 5,734 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 61,632 shares. Westpac stated it has 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,847 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,764 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 81,400 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.1% or 1.73M shares in its portfolio.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 18,191 shares to 97,372 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 46,158 shares to 530,171 shares, valued at $131.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.