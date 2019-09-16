Mairs & Power Lowered Bio (TECH) Holding By $17.81 Million; Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP)’s Sentiment Is 0.81

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Bio (TECH) stake by 7.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc sold 85,604 shares as Bio (TECH)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 1.07M shares with $222.70 million value, down from 1.15 million last quarter. Bio now has $7.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $199.35. About 186,590 shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.48, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 13 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 16 cut down and sold positions in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The funds in our database now hold: 1.74 million shares, down from 1.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio for 131,472 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 190,938 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown has 0.13% invested in the company for 30,300 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.12% in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 15,864 shares.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $260.17 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 16.86 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 27,273 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mairs & Power Inc increased Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) stake by 25,758 shares to 3.09M valued at $300.65M in 2019Q2. It also upped Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 41,425 shares and now owns 1.68 million shares. Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TECH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 34.46 million shares or 0.32% less from 34.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis reported 20,405 shares stake. 442,525 were reported by Geode Mngmt Llc. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 1,181 shares. Shell Asset Management, Netherlands-based fund reported 3,985 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company has 41,940 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp has 28,027 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Enterprise Financial holds 0% or 29 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 128,084 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 64,158 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri owns 1,286 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 29,882 are owned by Nordea Mgmt. Cwm Ltd Co reported 9 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated stated it has 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $132,530 activity. Kummeth Charles R. also bought $37,000 worth of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) shares. Shares for $95,530 were bought by BAUMGARTNER ROBERT V.

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 14.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.78 per share. TECH’s profit will be $33.72 million for 56.00 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.24% negative EPS growth.