Mairs & Power Maintains Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Upped Its Holding

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 161,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.82 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 6,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,242 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 26,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 798,179 shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 138,616 shares to 5.17 million shares, valued at $177.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) by 33,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,176 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “NASDAQ (NDAQ) Announces Collaboration with Microsoft (MSFT) to Expand Access to Real-Time US Equity Market Data – StreetInsider.com” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: JPM, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Why E3 2019 Missed The ‘Whoa’ Factor – Benzinga” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Microsoft Avoid Apple’s and Amazon’s $1 Trillion Trap? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Verity And Verity Ltd Co has 2.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 105,439 shares. Everett Harris Commerce Ca reported 4.94% stake. 46,300 were reported by Cornerstone Inv Prns Ltd Co. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company accumulated 914,802 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.48% or 25,113 shares in its portfolio. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.24 million shares. Zwj Investment Counsel stated it has 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Washington Trust has invested 2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Welch Ltd Liability reported 277,851 shares. Osterweis Cap Mgmt Inc has 2.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 5.02M shares or 1.86% of the stock. Northside Mgmt stated it has 24,485 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak holds 2.78% or 18,792 shares. Coldstream Mngmt holds 803,898 shares or 8.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 3.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24.60 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 645,060 shares in its portfolio. Prescott General Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.26% or 1.14 million shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 52,498 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 538,172 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 0% or 6,179 shares. Moreover, Sensato Invsts Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 9,600 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp accumulated 5,396 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 14,383 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 400 shares. Swiss Comml Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 96,100 shares. Smithfield has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Moreover, Caxton Assoc Lp has 0.08% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). 17 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. Smith Thomas W accumulated 196,500 shares. Profund Ltd Com has 4,854 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.