Mairs & Power Cut Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) as Shares Declined; Maple Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $448,344 as Valuation Rose

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 14,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 84,596 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 99,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.91 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 3,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 193,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, down from 197,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) by 34,547 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $81.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 19,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Ltd holds 0.19% or 359,325 shares in its portfolio. Provident Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 5,230 shares. Rnc Cap Management Limited Co reported 488,473 shares stake. American Ins Tx holds 0.59% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 139,990 shares. Limited Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 1,062 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.55% or 84,158 shares. Old Natl Commercial Bank In has invested 0.68% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cibc Asset Management has 0.13% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 269,184 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,470 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Asset Management Incorporated owns 107,687 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas has invested 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bath Savings Trust holds 7,438 shares. 4.68 million are held by Grp Inc. Edgar Lomax Company Va has 316,243 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.27 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares to 19,396 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).