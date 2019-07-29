Mairs & Power Boosted Its Holding in Coresite Realty (COR) by $14.27 Million; Liquidity Services (LQDT) Holder Diversified Investment Strategies Has Decreased Its Position by $347,200 as Market Valuation Declined

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 133,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.89M, up from 949,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 478,802 shares traded or 84.07% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,675 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 69,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.40M market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 58,812 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT)

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 132,464 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $69.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 53,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,208 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Company reported 19 shares. Huntington Bank has 416 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 9,800 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 5,654 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp has 2,300 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 20,334 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Ltd holds 0.83% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 107,375 shares. Schroder Investment Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 2,086 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 0.01% or 14,857 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 278,836 shares in its portfolio. 5,137 were accumulated by Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Company. 30,000 were accumulated by Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ohio-based Advsr Ltd Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 129 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

