Mairs & Power Boosted By $10.11 Million Its Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) Stake; Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Shorts Decreased By 0.9%

Mairs & Power Inc increased Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) stake by 80.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc acquired 148,674 shares as Core Laboratories Nv (CLB)’s stock declined 15.43%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 332,899 shares with $22.95M value, up from 184,225 last quarter. Core Laboratories Nv now has $2.36B valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 281,022 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) had a decrease of 0.9% in short interest. LGND’s SI was 8.26M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.9% from 8.34M shares previously. With 555,800 avg volume, 15 days are for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s short sellers to cover LGND’s short positions. The SI to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s float is 40.18%. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $116.94. About 219,796 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 06/03/2018 – Ligand Licenses Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program to Roivant Sciences; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 4,270 shares to 253,064 valued at $31.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 156,850 shares and now owns 3.01 million shares. Ibm (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources holds 0.03% or 827,055 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 3.24M shares. Waddell & Reed Fin Inc reported 386,580 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advsrs Management Limited Co owns 0.14% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 32,936 shares. Citigroup stated it has 49,363 shares. 1.20M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Wisconsin-based Timpani Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.66% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Credit Suisse Ag owns 53,201 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 30,525 shares. 127 are held by Howe & Rusling. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Sei Invests invested in 0.1% or 449,346 shares. Guggenheim Limited accumulated 11,779 shares. Stephens Inv Mngmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 238,345 shares stake.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The Company’s commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. It has a 3.55 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others.

Among 3 analysts covering Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ:LGND), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ligand Pharma had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Wednesday, March 13. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of LGND in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Corp reported 0.06% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Fosun Int Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 3,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company holds 18 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 6,621 shares. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 0.03% or 27,293 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 76,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 11,728 shares. Fiera Capital invested in 0.01% or 11,082 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc invested in 1,692 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru L P holds 0% or 630 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council owns 5,500 shares. Millrace Asset Group Incorporated holds 18,000 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Washington-based Parametric Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Daiwa Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 130 shares. 9,251 were accumulated by Foundry Partners Limited Company.

