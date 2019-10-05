Mairs & Power Cut Its Tile Shop (TTS) Stake by $350,700; Kopp Investment Advisors Has Lowered Southwest Airls Co. (LUV) Holding by $319,900

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co. (LUV) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 11,188 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568,000, down from 17,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 2.74 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Reports First Quarter Profit; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CANCELED 500 FLIGHTS TO ALLOW FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW TODAY; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Bookings Fall After Fatal Accident; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – ACCELERATED PROGRAM TO INSPECT FAN BLADES ON TUESDAY AND WILL INSPECT ALL REMAINING ENGINE FAN BLADES WITHIN THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 18/04/2018 – ‘Angels’ and training help former fighter pilot save Southwest flight; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 26/04/2018 – Southwest is in the midst of an inspection of all of its engines’ fan blades; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Still Expects to Begin Selling Tickets in 2018 for Service to Hawaii; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: `A LITTLE SOFTNESS’ IN SALES TO BE EXPECTED:CNBC

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Tile Shop Inc (TTS) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 116,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 824,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, down from 941,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Tile Shop Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 126,771 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 14/03/2018 The Tile Shop debuts over 40 new vignettes at Franklin, TN location; 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $572.72M for 12.33 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.63 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by JACULLO PETER J III, worth $40,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold TTS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 32.42 million shares or 2.21% more from 31.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 82,199 shares to 463,507 shares, valued at $82.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ch Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 60,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).