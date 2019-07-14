Mairs & Power Has Lowered Its Kimberly (KMB) Position by $6.05 Million as Valuation Rose; Horizon Investments Trimmed Its Udr Com (UDR) Position by $2.13 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 49,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,239 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.38M, down from 181,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 1.02M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Udr Inc Com (UDR) by 91.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 47,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 52,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Udr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.04M shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 23.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 121,957 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $46.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ch Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 109,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hb Fuller (NYSE:FUL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 1,874 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc holds 0.51% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 690,825 shares. Financial Advisory Serv owns 2,440 shares. 11,352 were reported by Boston Family Office Ltd Llc. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 0.03% or 28,768 shares. 2,242 are owned by Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 4,869 shares. 41,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp. Stratos Wealth holds 0.25% or 45,008 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World accumulated 311,921 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Limited, Michigan-based fund reported 12,520 shares. Blackhill Cap holds 2.19% or 103,300 shares. 83,509 were accumulated by Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 1,912 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.39 million for 21.28 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T S by 688,268 shares to 991,774 shares, valued at $103.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) by 7,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Limited Com invested 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.02% or 237,413 shares in its portfolio. 10,050 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. 12,935 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation owns 132,645 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 4,480 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). 661 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman & Company. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 53,619 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 71,537 shares. Davenport And Com Llc accumulated 28,845 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Voya Limited Liability stated it has 123,125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,247 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated has 0.11% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 3.79M shares.

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $146.54M for 22.24 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity.