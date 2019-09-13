Mairs & Power Has Trimmed Its Snap (SNA) Stake by $28.24 Million as Stock Declined; Grand Jean Capital Management Stake in American Tower (AMT) Has Lowered by $4.39 Million as Shares Rose

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 63.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 171,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 98,281 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.28 million, down from 269,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Snap for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $162.27. About 208,517 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 21,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 48,339 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88M, down from 69,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $215.6. About 596,551 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waverton Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 455,895 shares or 4.7% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Services Gru Inc stated it has 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 5,920 are held by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. United Kingdom-based Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) has invested 0.36% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 0.2% stake. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability reported 5.69% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Intrust Bankshares Na invested 0.49% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nbw Capital Ltd has invested 1.67% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Security reported 0.36% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Com has 3.78% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 30,000 shares. Vigilant Lc has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,187 shares. Congress Asset Ma stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 2,939 are held by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute holds 30,000 shares or 2.93% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com owns 2,083 shares.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 82,199 shares to 463,507 shares, valued at $82.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 174,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 2,374 shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 3,396 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp stated it has 0.12% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 25,840 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 7,324 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Tru Company has 0.03% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management stated it has 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Jacobs & Ca invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 4,081 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.18% or 2,409 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.22% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Cibc Ww stated it has 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Cardinal Cap Management stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 126,468 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.