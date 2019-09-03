Mairs & Power Has Lowered Holding in Baxter International (BAX) by $5.06 Million; Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Shareholder Shaker Investments Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Baxter International (BAX) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 62,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 664,797 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.06M, down from 727,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Baxter International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 3.80M shares traded or 70.22% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 16,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 29,938 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 46,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $838.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 209,102 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 61,615 shares. 179,773 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co owns 329,669 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prns Llp has invested 0.06% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 63,110 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company holds 7,002 shares. 13,932 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest Techs. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 0% or 4,705 shares. Merian (Uk) invested in 284,713 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.75% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company owns 59,756 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement System reported 85,724 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Invsts reported 0% stake. Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX).

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 47,200 shares to 85,290 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 35,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

Analysts await Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CBPX’s profit will be $12.00M for 17.46 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Continental Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $423.90 million for 26.18 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.