Mairs & Power Has Cut Baxter International (BAX) Position as Share Value Rose; Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Position Upped by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 41.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 30,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 105,601 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 74,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 344,886 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Baxter International (BAX) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 45,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 619,435 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.73 million, down from 664,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Baxter International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $86.56. About 849,264 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.76 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

