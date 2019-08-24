Mairs & Power Lifted Its Stake in Schlumberger (SLB) as Stock Price Declined; Burney Co Holding in Bank Hawaii (BOH) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Burney Co decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 7,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 10,478 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826,000, down from 17,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $80.03. About 237,042 shares traded or 17.90% up from the average. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 163,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.20 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Old Dominion Management has invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Colonial Tru Advisors owns 53,054 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has 0.3% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hodges Mngmt Incorporated holds 30,428 shares. Washington Bank & Trust reported 5,719 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset has 176,261 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Loudon Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Valley Advisers holds 1,279 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset reported 17,200 shares. Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 14,429 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd invested in 5,293 shares. Gabalex Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 1.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Staley Cap Advisers reported 712,607 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 49,193 shares to 132,239 shares, valued at $16.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,150 shares, and cut its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 69,587 shares to 105,579 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 18,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,989 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL).

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.46M for 14.39 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 372 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Limited Company has 22,775 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Ent Fincl Svcs Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De accumulated 88,250 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 3,100 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 620 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 329,164 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,145 shares. 253,720 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc. Shelton Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 237 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 18,648 shares in its portfolio. 157,236 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. The Ohio-based Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH).