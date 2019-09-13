Mairs & Power Trimmed Its Target (TGT) Position as Stock Value Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Share Price Declined While Windsor Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 6.64M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Target (TGT) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 59,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 839,287 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.69M, down from 898,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Target for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.17M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.77 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advsr Limited reported 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 5,095 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Llc reported 190,837 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Texas-based Sfmg Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 16,513 are held by First Fin Bankshares. Art Advisors Lc accumulated 0.04% or 13,870 shares. Srb Corporation stated it has 10,335 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,700 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Meridian Mngmt reported 10,040 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Charter Trust, New Hampshire-based fund reported 38,416 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 24,780 shares. Naples Glob Advisors invested in 0.27% or 24,244 shares. The North Carolina-based Saybrook Cap Nc has invested 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mengis Cap stated it has 60,612 shares.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80M and $217.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Disciplined High Yield Etf by 6,737 shares to 41,556 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Global Bond Opportunities Etf by 51,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 15,577 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $126.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) by 50,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78 million for 23.07 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

