Mairs & Power Has Cut Holding in Actuant (ATU) by $463,440 as Market Value Declined; Boeing Co Com (BA) Valuation Declined While Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $756,666

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 19,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 360,508 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, down from 379,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 376,674 shares traded or 41.64% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Elects 3 Independent Directors; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Rev $300M-$310M; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Adj EPS 33c-Adj EPS 38c; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $332.45. About 3.53 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Turkish Airlines Finalize Deal for Up to 30 787 Dreamliners; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.49 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 10,696 shares to 26,976 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Crosspoint Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,361 were reported by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 527 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp owns 14,543 shares. The Ohio-based Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ironwood Fincl Lc invested in 0.02% or 99 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,370 shares. 2,935 were reported by Personal Capital Advsr. Marietta Investment Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,596 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Lc stated it has 2,684 shares. 33,000 are owned by Payden And Rygel. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 705 shares. Modera Wealth Management owns 2,578 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Birinyi Assoc Inc stated it has 1.85% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Illinois-based Premier Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 3.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ATU’s profit will be $11.06M for 29.36 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold ATU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability has 14,924 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,568 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Co invested in 914,252 shares. Prudential Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Alliancebernstein LP reported 78,644 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Jennison Assocs Llc has invested 0.02% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Cna Fin reported 55,925 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 46,655 shares. Paragon Capital Management Lc stated it has 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Parametric Port Lc holds 241,752 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 48,403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 11,242 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 59,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Elk Creek Prns Lc invested 0.83% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU).