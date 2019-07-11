Mairs & Power Cut Badger Meter (BMI) Stake by $27.17 Million as Stock Value Declined; At&T (T) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Decreased Its Stake by $339,481 as Market Valuation Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 10,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,254 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 104,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 18.13M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 16/05/2018 – AT&T Powers Complete Networking for Revisn; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 493,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 855,204 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.58M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $57.52. About 68,780 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 20.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Fourth U.S. Wireless Competitor Would Keep Prices Low – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) At US$31.08? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.38 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BMI’s profit will be $13.69 million for 30.60 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

