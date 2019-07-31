Mairs & Power Trimmed Holding in Hershey (HSY) by $1.71 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Rose, West Oak Capital Decreased Its Holding

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Hershey (HSY) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 14,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,703 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02 million, down from 119,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Hershey for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $152.26. About 983,071 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds Hershey; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hershey’s New Notes; Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – APRIL RETAIL TAKEAWAY IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY VS PRIOR YEAR DUE TO CONSUMER SHOPPING BEHAVIOR IN A SHORTER SEASON; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N -GIVEN THE PATTERN OF LAST YEAR’S GROSS MARGIN INFLATIONARY PRESSURES, EXPECT TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN 2ND HALF OF YEAR ON A YOY BASIS; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – AMPLIFY ACQUISITION IS ON TRACK AND DELIVERING ACCELERATED EARNINGS ACCRETION IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – HSY BOOSTING PRODUCTION FOR HERSHEY’S, REESE’S & KIT KAT BRANDS; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500M in Sustainable Cocoa Strategy by 2030; 04/04/2018 – Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.40M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 09/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Qualcomm Says Some Snapdragons Are Ready for Android P: Qualcomm said it has been working with Google to ensure; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 25/04/2018 – REFILE-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO SEEK PROTECTIONS FROM QUALCOMM FOR LOCAL FIRMS; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER TO 5 PM ET APRIL 20

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $262.46 million activity.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 3.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $337.42 million for 23.64 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.90% EPS growth.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) by 34,547 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $81.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.