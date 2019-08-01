Mairs & Power Stake in Tennant Company (TNC) Has Raised by $2.14 Million as Market Value Rose; As Mednax Common (MD) Share Price Declined, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $7.02 Million

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Tennant Company (TNC) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 34,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.31% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.12 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Tennant Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 13.31% or $8.94 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 248,025 shares traded or 210.22% up from the average. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 4.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 17/04/2018 – Tennant Company Sets New Science-Based Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets as Part of the Science Based Targets Initiative; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Backs 2018 EPS $1.70-EPS $1.90; 25/05/2018 – Tennant Co. Senior Vice President, Global Operations Jeffrey C. Moorefield Will Leave Role by June 30; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tennant Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNC); 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.08B-$1.11B; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Not even a psycho David Tennant can save this `Black Mirror’ knockoff; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/04/2018 – Tennant 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mednax Inc Common (MD) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 248,933 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 508,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mednax Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 967,027 shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC UROLOGY PRACTICE IN SOUTH; 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 16,140 shares to 103,338 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About MEDNAX, Inc.’s (NYSE:MD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weinberg Foundation Selects Newest Trustee – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Exercise by BARDA of the First Contract Option, Valued at $261 Million, to Procure Doses of AV7909 Anthrax Vaccine Candidate for the Strategic National Stockpile – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 53,284 shares to 264,208 shares, valued at $27.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly (Eli) (NYSE:LLY) by 156,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,338 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold TNC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 2.21% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Il has invested 0.04% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 15,791 shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 165,911 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 37,806 shares. 26,365 were reported by Dorsey And Whitney Co Ltd Liability Com. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 44,759 shares. 13,522 are owned by Grp Inc. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 0% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5,014 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated owns 168,771 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 1.93 million shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 38,468 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 0.12% or 146,798 shares.