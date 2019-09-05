Mairs & Power Has Cut Honeywell (HON) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Share Price Rose, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Upped Its Stake

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Inc (HON) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 110,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254.79 million, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $167.14. About 3.97 million shares traded or 67.61% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 4,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 238,596 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15 million, up from 233,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 6.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary; 22/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TLT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 29/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Icvc – JPM UK Higher Inc Buys Into Mortgage Advice; 30/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Co; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.20 million were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Scotia Capital has 1.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). American Asset Management owns 10,066 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.3% or 14,730 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company stated it has 0.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buckingham Cap Management Inc stated it has 83,574 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 1.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aureus Asset Management Lc accumulated 32,191 shares. Stearns Fin Services Group Incorporated holds 13,661 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Elm Limited Liability Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,330 shares. Graham LP reported 30,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 69,429 shares. Davidson Advsr owns 287,449 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Commerce holds 132,977 shares. Mader And Shannon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 4,955 shares to 57,449 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Tr Technology (XLK) by 22,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,520 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.79 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 30,315 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc has invested 0.9% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Llc holds 7,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.29% or 5,125 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 0.37% stake. Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.72% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hl Fincl Services Ltd Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Beese Fulmer Inv Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,484 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,760 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.31% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 78,000 shares. Cabot invested in 0.23% or 1,940 shares. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 72,356 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Moreover, Congress Asset Management Ma has 0.78% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 374,969 shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.28% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,903 shares. Howard Mngmt holds 7,350 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 12,292 shares to 95,404 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 49,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Hub Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:HUBG).