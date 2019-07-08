Mairs & Power Has Lifted Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Position; As International Business Machs Com (IBM) Market Valuation Declined, Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Boosted Its Stake by $499,563

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp Com (IBM) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,761 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 12,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.09M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 10,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 395,730 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, up from 384,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 184,147 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 3.37% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund Discloses 3.2% Stake in Apogee Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $353.5M, EST. $363.3M; 26/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – BOARD ELECTED NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR HERBERT K. PARKER; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Herbert K. Parker as New Director; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Revenue Growth of About 10 % in FY19; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Operating Margin of 8.8 % to 9.3 %; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE 2019 ADJ. EPS VIEW EXCL 13C AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Activist investor Engaged Capital takes stake in Apogee – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.43-Adj EPS $3.63

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Glenmede Tru Na has 617,610 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt accumulated 405,769 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Susquehanna International Gp Inc Llp holds 8,565 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 9,156 shares. Palouse Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 6,886 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 20,121 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 80,809 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors has 0.05% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 4,135 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 40,377 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Tradewinds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 71 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Finance Grp has invested 0.01% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Putnam Invests Limited Company holds 0.01% or 118,000 shares in its portfolio.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 29,830 shares to 523,065 shares, valued at $19.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,596 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) and Encourages APOG Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “APOG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: CES Headlines Action-Packed Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 05, 2019.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,831 shares to 2,465 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP) by 11,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,892 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt reported 3,848 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,525 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 126,951 shares. Lpl Fin Lc holds 0.09% or 266,866 shares. Fagan Assoc Incorporated stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aimz Inv Llc, a California-based fund reported 21,508 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.46% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Southeast Asset Advsr invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oakworth holds 0.06% or 2,064 shares. Willis Invest Counsel stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Landscape Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 14,644 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Capital owns 4,687 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 5.69 million shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.56% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).