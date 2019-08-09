Mairs & Power Increases Stake in Coresite Realty (COR); As Autonation (AN) Market Valuation Rose, Force Capital Management Lifted Holding by $968,870

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 117,464 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 133,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.89M, up from 949,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $110.12. About 79,776 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “High-speed traders are angry over planned NYSE antennas designed to shave milliseconds off trades – Business Insider” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nektar Therapeutics Tumbles To 2-Year Low On Q2 Revenue Miss, Manufacturing Issues With Cancer Drug – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What AutoNation, Inc.’s (NYSE:AN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoNation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.64 million activity. 1,150 shares were bought by EDELSON DAVID B, worth $41,469.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.03% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 47 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Mason Street Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 30,650 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.28% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 22,767 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 660 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 41,387 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Leisure Capital Management holds 0.44% or 14,490 shares. Utah Retirement System, a Utah-based fund reported 10,334 shares. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation holds 0.32% or 1.90M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 12,389 shares. 10,815 are held by Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 91,929 shares.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 19,310 shares to 360,508 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 132,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Garrett Motion Inc..

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CoreSite expands in Washington D.C. with the addition of new Data Center Facility, building on its powerful campus environment – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 261% – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Is Yielding 1.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.