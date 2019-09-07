Mairs & Power Has Boosted Holding in Cardiovascular Sys (CSII) by $467,096 as Stock Value Rose; Argentiere Capital Ag Has Boosted Position in Red Hat (Put) (RHT) by $16.38 Million

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc (CSII) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 12,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 95,404 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 83,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 175,364 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 27/03/2018 – lnflammation Testing Prompts Care Changes Leading to Significantly Lower Levels in Patients with Increased Cardiovascular Risk Due to Diabetes or Pre-Diabetes; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Exercise Intervention to Rescue the Adverse Effect of Preterm Birth on Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Health; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Diseases in Elderly Asthma; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Sees 4Q EPS 5c-EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – cardiovascular systems inc. | viperwire advance guide wire, stealth 36 | K180416 | 04/17/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS 3Q EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 08/03/2018 – At ACC, Siemens Healthineers Introduces a Portable Cardiovascular-Dedicated Ultrasound System; 05/03/2018 – 5EU Surgical Procedure Volumes for Cardiovascular and Peripheral Vascular Procedures 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (RHT) by 450% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Assetmark holds 169 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management stated it has 198,879 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Manhattan Com reported 1,759 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.02% or 4,132 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited holds 0% or 2,541 shares. Park Avenue Limited Com invested in 1,541 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Prudential stated it has 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Ironsides Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.27% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Advsrs Preferred Lc accumulated 1,464 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation owns 250,748 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. M&T Bank invested in 12,043 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 0.62% or 366,489 shares.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 11,620 shares to 149,432 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 49,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,239 shares, and cut its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust LP reported 62,633 shares. Mairs And Power Incorporated owns 95,404 shares. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% or 39,950 shares in its portfolio. 11,952 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.01% or 8,792 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 53,719 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 34,393 shares. 7,781 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. The New York-based D E Shaw & Company Inc has invested 0.02% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Falcon Point Capital Ltd Com holds 143,828 shares or 3.03% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Co holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi has 10,000 shares. 501,308 are held by Retail Bank Of Mellon. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,000 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com reported 144,781 shares stake.

