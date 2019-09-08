Mairs & Power Position In Tennant Company (TNC) Was Has Upped; Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Academy Capital Management Upped Position by $6.36 Million as Shares Rose

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Tennant Company (TNC) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 34,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.31% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.12 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Tennant Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. It closed at $67.25 lastly. It is down 4.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 25/05/2018 – Tennant Co.: Moorefield May Continue in Non-Executive Role Through Dec. 31 or May Choose to Separate From Company After June 30; 23/04/2018 – Tennant 1Q EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Tennant; 28/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 32km SE of Tennant, CA; 29/05/2018 – TENNANT: SVP, GLOBAL OPS MOOREFIELD WILL CEASE TO BE EMPLOYED; 08/05/2018 – Bodenholm Capital AB Buys New 1.9% Position in Tennant; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO – COMPANY UPDATES 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES, EARNINGS AND EBITDA OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 09/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N RAISES FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW TO $1.70 TO $1.90

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

