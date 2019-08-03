Mairs & Power Increases Holding in Donaldson (DCI); Ami Investment Management Maintains Position in Howard Hughes (HHC)

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Donaldson (DCI) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 53,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 5.05M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.68M, up from 4.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Donaldson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 434,482 shares traded or 11.81% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 22/05/2018 – Previder tackles enterprise cloud demand with ADVA’s DCI solution; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON 3Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Reprises Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 15 PCT; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON CO. REPORTS 5.6% DIV BOOST; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Donaldson Foundation Announces Support for Wounded Veterans; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Net $69.9M; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $90 MLN TO $100 MLN

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $131.26. About 144,046 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,295 shares to 4,591 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 59,504 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And has 88,044 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp reported 6,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Grp has 247,901 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 34,540 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 2,199 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg stated it has 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Ameriprise invested in 48,027 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 34,427 shares. 3,272 were reported by Boyar Asset. Bessemer invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 509,091 are owned by State Street Corp. Pecaut And Com invested in 36,110 shares or 4.31% of the stock. Villere St Denis J And Communication Limited Company owns 4.67% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 647,478 shares. Charles Schwab Management has 0.02% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 266,991 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27,468 activity.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 142,102 shares to 55,696 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,430 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv holds 50,087 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gam Ag accumulated 0.04% or 20,353 shares. Van Eck Corporation holds 0.01% or 22,313 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 74 shares. Regions Fin Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 972 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 106 shares. Washington-based Washington Trust Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 185,645 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc holds 0.01% or 21,249 shares. 4,060 were reported by Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company. Profund Ltd Liability Com has 12,480 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 4,007 shares. Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 2.88% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Amp Limited has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).