Mairs & Power Cut Stake in Badger Meter (BMI) as Stock Declined; Ami Investment Management Cut Its Position in United Health Group (UNH) by $319,865 as Stock Rose

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 493,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 855,204 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.58M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 129,391 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 1,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,591 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 5,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23 million for 31.97 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $936,466 activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider JOHNSON RICHARD E sold $346,276.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 10,528 shares to 277,308 shares, valued at $325.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Premier Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC) by 9,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,909 shares, and has risen its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.58 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

