Mairs & Power Has Boosted Its Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Holding; Alleghany Has Lowered By $230.76 Million Its Visa (V) Stake

Alleghany Corp decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 56.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alleghany Corp sold 1.48M shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Alleghany Corp holds 1.14M shares with $178.18 million value, down from 2.62 million last quarter. Visa Inc now has $397.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis

Mairs & Power Inc increased Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) stake by 12.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc acquired 86,240 shares as Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)’s stock declined 15.01%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 800,865 shares with $4.84M value, up from 714,625 last quarter. Oasis Petroleum Inc now has $1.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 8.47M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11

Among 7 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $6.5 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by IFS Securities. RBC Capital Markets maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of OAS in report on Monday, June 24 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Jefferies maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $10 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Co invested in 0% or 21,300 shares. Carlson LP has invested 0.13% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 374,569 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 33,961 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gru Lc has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). The Norway-based Oslo Asset As has invested 8.95% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 331,493 were accumulated by Luminus Limited Liability Corporation. Corecommodity Management Ltd has invested 0.95% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 2.42 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 68,149 shares. Cambridge Inv Inc owns 29,128 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cipher Lp holds 181,544 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 35.00 million shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 16,430 shares. First Tru LP owns 76,512 shares.

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stake by 56,027 shares to 447,953 valued at $36.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) stake by 11,620 shares and now owns 149,432 shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com reported 322,718 shares. 43,546 are held by Zacks Management. New England Research & Mgmt Inc holds 2,862 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co owns 322,994 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Llc invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). King Wealth owns 97,408 shares. Polen Cap Mngmt Llc holds 7.44% or 9.12M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company holds 225 shares. Stralem & Incorporated has 3.43% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Davis Cap Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 400,000 shares or 5.34% of its portfolio. 1,756 were accumulated by Peavine Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Oxbow Ltd Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt owns 0.4% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 272,200 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 111,011 shares. The New York-based Park Avenue Ltd Co has invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer.