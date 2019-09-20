Mairs & Power Has Boosted Intricon Com (IIN) Holding By $425,500; 4 Analysts Are Bullish uniQure N.V. (QURE) Last Week

Mairs & Power Inc increased Intricon Corp Com (IIN) stake by 8.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc acquired 18,500 shares as Intricon Corp Com (IIN)’s stock declined 21.83%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 241,498 shares with $5.64 million value, up from 222,998 last quarter. Intricon Corp Com now has $183.79M valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 47,301 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24

Among 4 analysts covering uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure has $85 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77’s average target is 62.58% above currents $47.36 stock price. uniQure had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. See uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $67.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/07/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $76 Initiate

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $80 Initiates Coverage On

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform New Target: $85 Initiates Coverage On

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 120,025 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UniQure launches $200M stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering Nasdaq:QURE – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in September – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “uniQure prices stock offering at $46; shares down 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 3.06% more from 6.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Communications holds 0.01% or 3,266 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 20,545 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Management Company Lc owns 35,900 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0% or 91,065 shares in its portfolio. Mairs And Pwr owns 241,498 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 5,218 were accumulated by American Group Inc. Frontier Cap Mgmt Co Lc holds 0.03% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) or 167,198 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Incorporated reported 26,018 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 222,075 shares. The New York-based Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Grp One Trading LP has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 25,941 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 27,708 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc, West Virginia-based fund reported 18,253 shares.

More notable recent IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Deutsche Bank Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Network – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IntriCon Announces Appointment of Craig Sandbulte as Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs; Succeeds Greg Gruenhagen Upon Retirement – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IntriCon Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:IIN – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IntriCon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:IIN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.