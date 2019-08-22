Mairs & Power Has Upped Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Holding By $2.52 Million; 1 Analysts Covering New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)

Among 2 analysts covering New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New Senior Investment Group has $800 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 16.28% above currents $6.45 stock price. New Senior Investment Group had 5 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $8.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral New Target: $7.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Mairs & Power Inc increased Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) stake by 16.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc acquired 26,030 shares as Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR)’s stock declined 5.12%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 186,475 shares with $18.10M value, up from 160,445 last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers now has $5.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.53. About 106,487 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million

More notable recent New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Twst.com published: “Senior Housing Is a Potential Long Term Winner According to Institutional Investor Rising Star – The Wall Street Transcript” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Consider This Before Buying New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Senior adjusts normalized FFO guidance lower. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 440,263 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 90,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). V3 Management Ltd Partnership holds 990,888 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn, California-based fund reported 165,468 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Ameritas Investment Partners has 7,208 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0.01% stake. 90,401 were accumulated by Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company. 10,354 are owned by Hightower Advisors Limited. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 114,295 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 45,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 74,195 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by MATTHEWS CHARLES W, worth $94,324.

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Hormel (NYSE:HRL) stake by 184,009 shares to 5.79M valued at $259.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 53,284 shares and now owns 264,208 shares. Corning (NYSE:GLW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,200 were accumulated by Diversified. Oppenheimer Com stated it has 0.04% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). 1,880 were reported by Huntington Retail Bank. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Mariner Ltd Liability Co reported 2,093 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 19,907 shares. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.39% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Comm Bancorp holds 17,558 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 19,900 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp has 323 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 6.54M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Suntrust Banks reported 7,140 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.06% or 24,528 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 11,482 shares.