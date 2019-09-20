MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB) Analysts See $0.40 EPS; J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Covered By 1 Bulls

Analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) to report $0.40 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. MNSB’s profit would be $3.30M giving it 13.56 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 34,105 shares traded or 16.61% up from the average. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.17’s average target is 0.06% above currents $113.1 stock price. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) rating on Tuesday, April 2. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. See J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 1.05% more from 78.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 10,207 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt L P holds 0.01% or 32,500 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,964 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 72,297 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 26,620 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 45,054 shares or 0% of the stock. Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.03% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Twin Tree Management L P invested in 0% or 6,044 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 0.02% stake. Synovus Fincl reported 2,205 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 40 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 26,720 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 0.03% or 741,175 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 16,407 shares. 61,721 were reported by Point72 Asset Lp.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $11.91 billion. It operates through four divisions: Intermodal , Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). It has a 26.26 P/E ratio. The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $179.03 million. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. It has a 13.46 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

