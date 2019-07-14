MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB) Analysts See $0.38 EPS; Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund Has 1.56 Sentiment

Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 25 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 16 sold and reduced equity positions in Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 8.22 million shares, up from 7.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 21 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) to report $0.38 EPS on July, 19.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 46.15% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. MNSB’s profit would be $3.14M giving it 15.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -2.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.69% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 28,708 shares traded. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The company has market cap of $388.92 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 12.59 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 20,770 shares traded. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) has risen 4.89% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.46% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund for 445,667 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 726,068 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 430,309 shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Mariner Investment Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $189.76 million. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. It has a 15.55 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

