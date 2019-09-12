MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) Forms $20.96 Double Top; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 11.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired 42,701 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 427,367 shares with $19.38 million value, up from 384,666 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $80.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 7.93 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 04/04/2018 – Evening Post: BT plan to replace Bristol’s telephone boxes with these modern wifi portals; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaint

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) stake by 29,200 shares to 15,638 valued at $997,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,180 shares and now owns 330,843 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was reduced too.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31. 5,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Windsor Lc accumulated 5,062 shares. Kansas-based Fin Advisory Serv Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rowland Com Invest Counsel Adv owns 2,055 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 58,445 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. London Of Virginia accumulated 725,509 shares. 11,906 are held by Beaumont Fin Partners Limited Company. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 6,358 were accumulated by North. 19,707 were reported by Baxter Bros. Parametric Port Assocs holds 4.14 million shares. Pggm, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Mcrae Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,300 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt owns 9,074 shares. Lateef Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sterneck Mgmt Llc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 10.48% above currents $49.24 stock price. Bristol Myers had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by Bank of America. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20.