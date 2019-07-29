MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) Forms $20.60 Double Top; Shorts at NO BORDERS (NBDR) Lowered By 22.87%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) formed double top with $21.63 target or 5.00% above today’s $20.60 share price. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) has $568.60 million valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 50,896 shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) has risen 6.51% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.08% the S&P500.

NO BORDERS INC (OTCMKTS:NBDR) had a decrease of 22.87% in short interest. NBDR’s SI was 14,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 22.87% from 18,800 shares previously. The stock decreased 9.55% or $0.0042 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0398. About 85,839 shares traded. No Borders, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBDR) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.83 million shares or 2.77% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 0% in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) or 19,173 shares. First Trust L P has invested 0% in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) for 250,465 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD). 10,000 are owned by Bokf Na. Botty Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,460 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De accumulated 11,580 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors holds 0.22% or 40,750 shares in its portfolio. 5,961 were reported by Pennsylvania Trust. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com invested in 0% or 14,809 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Bb&T Lc holds 0% or 12,588 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 20,597 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd stated it has 37,500 shares.

No Borders, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the delivery of remittance transfers and long distance telephony, and additional financial services and products. The company has market cap of $99,392. It offers these services through a unified Stored Value Card platform issued through a network of affiliated agents to individual card-holders in the U.S. migrant-receiving, as well as the non-U.S. rural migrant-sending communities. It currently has negative earnings.