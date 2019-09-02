Main Street Research Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding By $421,083; Under Armour Class A (UAA) Shorts Up By 19.75%

Main Street Research Llc increased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 2.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Main Street Research Llc acquired 7,137 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Main Street Research Llc holds 253,218 shares with $14.97M value, up from 246,081 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $239.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) had an increase of 19.75% in short interest. UAA’s SI was 38.65 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.75% from 32.27M shares previously. With 4.76M avg volume, 8 days are for Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA)’s short sellers to cover UAA’s short positions. The SI to Under Armour Inc Class A’s float is 20.71%. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 3.13M shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has risen 14.72% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical UAA News: 29/03/2018 – Under Armour says data breach affected about 150 million MyFitnessPal accounts; 01/05/2018 – Under Armour Sees FY Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 19c; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Under Armour says 150 mln MyFitnessPal accounts breached; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Under Armour data breach hits 150 million fitness fanatics; 29/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR AFFECTED INFO INCLUDES USERNAMES, EMAIL ADDRESSES; 30/04/2018 – Under Armour Earnings Preview: Skeptics Bet Against a Rebound — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Under Armour: Became Aware That Unauthorized Party Acquired Data From With User Accounts in Late Feb; 29/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR INC – AFFECTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE GOVERNMENT-ISSUED IDENTIFIERS WHICH COMPANY DOES NOT COLLECT FROM USERS; 29/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SAYS ABOUT 150M ACCOUNTS AFFECTED BY ISSUE; 29/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SAYS DATA SECURITY ISSUE HAS AFFECTED 150M USERS

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fin Companies Lllp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 199,145 shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 288,436 shares. Horan Advisors Lc has invested 2.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 27,819 are owned by Northeast Investment Mgmt. 16,770 were accumulated by New England Research And Mgmt. Motco reported 87,406 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Com invested 0.92% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated owns 32,093 shares. First Merchants has 100,283 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. First Natl owns 1.4% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 236,686 shares. Prudential Plc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 7,330 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 193,418 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fort Lp holds 0.41% or 34,070 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 6.60% above currents $58.16 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup.

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $7.82 billion. The firm offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It has a 99.52 P/E ratio. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear.

More notable recent Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Under Armour a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Will Under Armour Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former Under Armour executive files lawsuit over male-dominated culture – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: August 29, 2019.