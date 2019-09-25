Main Street Research Upped Position in United Health Care (UNH); As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Raised Holding

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 16,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,519 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 11.75 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 17/05/2018 – Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 16/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: Saudi crown prince is said to plan meetings in U.S. with Apple, Google; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in United Health Care (UNH) by 5725% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 57,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 58,250 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in United Health Care for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $223.82. About 1.89M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg

