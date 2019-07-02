Main Street Research Upped Position in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (UL) by $509,580; Global Thematic Partners Lifted Holding in Illumina (ILMN) as Share Value Rose

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (UL) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 8,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 244,971 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 million, up from 236,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.13. About 733,244 shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever says moving HQ from UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 22/03/2018 – UNILEVER TOP 10 SHAREHOLDER COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE “DISAPPOINTED” BY COMPANY’S LACK OF ENGAGEMENT OVER HEADQUARTER MOVE; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Hindustan Unilever for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/03/2018 – UK says Unilever headquarters’ decision not connected to Brexit; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle balks at Unilever restructuring; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters — 3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – Unilever Nigeria Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Norwich Factory Set to Close at End of 2019

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 58.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 62,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,922 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.48M, up from 106,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $370. About 358,948 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 11,150 shares. The California-based Covington Capital has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Blair William Il reported 0.14% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Hartford Fin Mgmt holds 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 340 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Finance Group Inc has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bb&T holds 3,421 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 37 are held by Carroll Fincl. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 10,701 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 344 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 863 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 1,745 are owned by Cim Llc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 3,328 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zevin Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,100 shares. Harding Loevner Lp holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 480,306 shares.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 3.74 million shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $39.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 110,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,327 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).