Main Street Research Trimmed Stake in Deere & Co (DE) as Market Value Rose; Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Holder Glacier Peak Capital Decreased Its Holding by $1.41 Million as Share Value Rose

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 88,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 79,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 167,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 2,619 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT); 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 1.19 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $444.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 87,579 shares to 90,085 shares, valued at $13.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $673.61 million for 19.41 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold EBMT shares while 9 reduced holdings.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67 million and $105.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 181,978 shares to 241,978 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 24,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB).