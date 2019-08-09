Main Street Research Trimmed Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $894,740; As Eqt (EQT) Market Valuation Declined, S&Co Lifted Its Stake by $1.78 Million

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $189.21. About 1.70 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – There’s a perfect storm brewing with a potential rate hike at the big Fed meeting this week, Facebook at the forefront of the tech wreck and chaos in D.C; 07/03/2018 – The ad industry isn’t moving away from Facebook despite reports about fake news and Russian trolls; 18/04/2018 – FB: Landlords Are Offering Free Rooms In Return For Gay Sex and Facebook Is Letting It Happen – Part 1 of a shocking and important @PatrickStrud investigation; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook two weeks to answer data scandal questions; 06/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformation; 20/03/2018 – Facebook selling expected to ease after $37bn wipeout; 05/04/2018 – One way investors should value the Facebook scandal damage; 10/04/2018 – ‘This is an arms race’: Zuckerberg has ‘confidence’ Facebook will handle 2018 election meddling; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 89,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 553,456 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 464,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 395,725 shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 05/04/2018 – EQT Mid Market Europe to Invest in BBS Automation; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: On Track to Complete Spinoff by End of 3Q; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 05/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Mid Market Europe to invest in BBS Automation; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Loss/Shr $5.99; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Names David Porges Interim President, CEO; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES EQM 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $1.6 BLN – $1.8 BLN; 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. MacCleary Gerald F. had bought 1,085 shares worth $22,503 on Monday, April 1. Centofanti Erin R. also bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, March 29. 6,000 shares were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue, worth $118,740. Cary A. Bray Jr. also bought $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1. Another trade for 7,903 shares valued at $150,473 was made by Lushko Jonathan M. on Tuesday, February 19. $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Rice Daniel J. IV.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (NYSE:UL) by 8,940 shares to 244,971 shares, valued at $14.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.