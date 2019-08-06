Main Street Research Trimmed Facebook (FB) Holding by $894,740; As Philip Morris International In (PM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Has Cut Its Holding

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 3.46 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $185.45. About 11.82M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook suspends another data analytics firm; 22/03/2018 – Here’s the transcript of Recode’s interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the Cambridge Analytica controversy and more:; 28/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s High-Wire Act as Congress Scrutinizes Facebook; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 20/04/2018 – Web trackers are exploiting websites’ access to Facebook user data, according to a security research report; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Is Pummeled by User-Data Blowback; 07/04/2018 – Facebook suspends Canadian firm AggregateIQ after it may have ‘improperly’ had access to user data; 22/03/2018 – Here’s the transcript of Recode’s interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Cambridge Analytica controversy and more; 20/04/2018 – Ives still thinks Facebook could hit $225 per share this year, well above the price of about $167 a share on Friday; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thune Signals Tech Companies Should Take Notice, Things Are Changing

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64B for 23.90 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,968 shares to 48,406 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 181,443 were reported by Stevens Cap Management Lp. Amer Century invested 1.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability reported 0.28% stake. Tcw Grp Inc holds 1.41 million shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Natl Bank has 0.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Columbus Hill Cap Management LP accumulated 2.64% or 174,353 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com reported 14,723 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 464,089 shares. Sand Hill Glob Limited Co holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 46,058 shares. Guardian Life Communications Of America reported 6,879 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,402 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications Inc owns 18,907 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. 13,698 are owned by Karp Capital Mgmt Corp. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 1.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Linscomb & Williams reported 0.08% stake.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) reports quarterly earnings on July 24 after the market closes – Live Trading News” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB vs. ETSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earnings hit by fines and growth slowdown – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.88 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris International: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inuvo to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Wednesday, August 14th at 4:30 p.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Future Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.02% or 7,138 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0.16% or 339,373 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.49% or 2.10 million shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,329 shares. Grimes & accumulated 0.04% or 5,655 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt reported 3,972 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sterling Cap Limited Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 171,577 shares. Brandywine Ltd holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.23M shares. Fernwood Mngmt Limited Liability reported 27,356 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 136,189 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Shelter Mutual Insur owns 70,520 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi accumulated 0.01% or 550 shares. 13,329 are held by Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd.