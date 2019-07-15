Main Street Research Stake In Amgen (AMGN) Was Raised; Transalta (TAC) Holder Cibc Asset Management Upped Its Position by $25.71 Million

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Transalta Corp (TAC) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 3.67 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.86 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.88 million, up from 10.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Transalta Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 18,819 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 25.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER REPORTS PACT WITH TRANSALTA; 12/03/2018 TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE US$515.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q EPS 26c; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Financial Chief Donald Tremblay to Leave Company; 08/05/2018 – Transalta 1Q Rev C$588M; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Sees 2018 Funds From Operations C$750 Million-C$800 Million; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.23; 08/05/2018 – Transalta 1Q EPS C$0.23; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES REAFFIRMS ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE EBITDA $1,000 MLN TO $1,050 MLN

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 2,968 shares as the company's stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,406 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, up from 45,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $176.49. About 988,164 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,640 shares to 332,079 shares, valued at $55.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc by 17,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,280 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).