Main Street Research Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $421,083; Rogers Comm Class B (RCI) Stake Lifted by Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (RCI) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 118,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 506,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, up from 387,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.84. About 300,894 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 7,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,218 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 246,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 54,801 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers International Group Inc. by 49,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,319 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.