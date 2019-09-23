Main Street Research Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $6.30 Million; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Shareholder Rr Partners LP Lowered Its Position by $344,400 as Share Price Declined

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 636,462 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.81M, down from 640,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $84.2. About 1.45 million shares traded or 55.96% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 63.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 45,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 116,541 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.23 million, up from 71,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 12.34 million shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited invested in 6.03% or 94,544 shares. 233 were accumulated by C M Bidwell Ltd. 29,822 were accumulated by Dodge And Cox. Financial Architects has invested 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 8,685 are held by Sfmg Ltd Liability. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 1.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Keating Investment Counselors holds 2.83% or 45,494 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 70,517 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP owns 6,145 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel has 17,943 shares. Elm Advsr Lc holds 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,349 shares. Boston Prtnrs has 1.96% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10.56M shares. Addison Capital holds 46,589 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Limited Company has invested 0.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sonata Cap Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 4,991 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 156,196 shares in its portfolio. 878,042 are held by Invesco. Rampart Investment Limited Liability Company reported 1,626 shares. Saturna holds 5,568 shares. Palisade Management Ltd Nj invested in 442,859 shares or 1.16% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 30,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 102,919 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd accumulated 125 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Inc reported 417 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc invested in 23,293 shares. Ftb invested in 0% or 731 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.19% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 1.10 million are owned by Bankshares Of America Corporation De. Raymond James Advsr has invested 0.06% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 58,932 shares.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.31 million for 10.58 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.