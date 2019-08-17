Main Street Research Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $696,946; Share Price Declined; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trimmed Position in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by $541,902 as Valuation Rose

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 4,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,456 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 72,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 5,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 71,197 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 66,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 28,777 shares stake. Schaller Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Lederer And Associates Investment Counsel Ca has 2.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 85,757 shares. Albion Gru Ut holds 0.21% or 11,267 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Inc Or has 68,780 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Overbrook Corporation has 67,600 shares. Mondrian Invest Ptnrs has 731,095 shares. Franklin Resource Inc invested in 0.78% or 10.38 million shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd owns 1,861 shares. Symphony Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0.23% or 6,434 shares. Carroll Assoc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 60,553 shares. Fairfax Fin Hldg Limited Can invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Vision Capital Mgmt has 0.78% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,148 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 175,379 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

